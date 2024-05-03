PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PML traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.33. 200,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,273. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

