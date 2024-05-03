PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PMX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.52. 97,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

