PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PNI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. 10,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,236. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.