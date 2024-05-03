PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

PNF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,653. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

