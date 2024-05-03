Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $270.04 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $196.74 and a 52 week high of $278.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

