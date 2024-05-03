Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.63. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABVX. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,630,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,277,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,345,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

