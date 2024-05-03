Piper Sandler Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Capital One Financial cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.35.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of FTNT traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,683,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,416. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,746,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,698,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,644,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,197 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.