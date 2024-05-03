Piper Sandler Lowers Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $265.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

VRTS stock opened at $223.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.47. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 19.68%. On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,152,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 89,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,043 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.