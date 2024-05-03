Pool Co. (POOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Pool has raised its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Pool has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pool to earn $14.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock traded up $4.54 on Friday, reaching $364.65. The stock had a trading volume of 430,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,581. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

Insider Activity

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.