Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.15.
PINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.39. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $334.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.
Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.
