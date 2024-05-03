Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.15.

PINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.39. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $334.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

