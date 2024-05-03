Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. Raymond James cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Primo Water

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam increased its stake in Primo Water by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,703,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,439,000 after acquiring an additional 100,702 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 26.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 270,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,048,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 96,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.