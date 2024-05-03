PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $61.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $50,001.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,935.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $128,295.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,149.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $50,001.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,935.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,149 shares of company stock worth $4,653,720 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

