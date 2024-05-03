Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Issued By Wedbush

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Logitech International in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,984. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million.

In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,555. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

