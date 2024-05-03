Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Raised by Analyst

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE SWN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. 5,007,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,895,883. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.