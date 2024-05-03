Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

