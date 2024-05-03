Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Issued By B. Riley

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for H&E Equipment Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for H&E Equipment Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for H&E Equipment Services’ FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 5.0 %

HEES stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55,214 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 232.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $728,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,328,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $281,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,800 shares of company stock worth $4,534,789. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.