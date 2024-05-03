Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.47.

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,446,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,232,000 after purchasing an additional 62,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $890,848,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,502,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166,105 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,035,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,575,000 after acquiring an additional 179,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,403,000 after acquiring an additional 243,246 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.