Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $121.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

