Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Boosted by Northland Capmk

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Chegg in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHGG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.72.

Chegg Trading Down 3.2 %

CHGG opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.57 million, a PE ratio of -27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chegg has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Chegg’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

