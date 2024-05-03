Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $164.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $160.07 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $3,283,219. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

