Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Issued By Desjardins

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Desjardins lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Loblaw Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.47. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on L. CIBC lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.71.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$154.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$149.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$133.72. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$110.52 and a 52 week high of C$155.22. The stock has a market cap of C$47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.08. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of C$14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.58 billion.

Insider Transactions at Loblaw Companies

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total transaction of C$1,947,558.04. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$1,500,000.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total value of C$1,947,558.04. Insiders have sold a total of 71,495 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,163 over the last 90 days. 52.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.513 dividend. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

