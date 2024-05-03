Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Issued By Raymond James

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

