Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Boosted by Analyst

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. Cameco has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 124.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

