Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Sunnova Energy International Inc. Boosted by Roth Capital (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOVA. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $5.11. 6,959,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,308,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $632.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

