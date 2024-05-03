Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $16.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $647.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Quanterix by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

