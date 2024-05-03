QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.41. 942,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,231,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on QS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

QuantumScape Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 4.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,486.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,486.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 595.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in QuantumScape by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in QuantumScape by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

