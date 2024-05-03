RB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.13.

Zoetis Stock Up 3.5 %

ZTS stock opened at $164.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.07 and its 200 day moving average is $178.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

