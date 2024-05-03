RB Capital Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $98.75 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.48%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

