RB Capital Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $119.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.40.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

