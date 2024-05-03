ReddCoin Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $370.40 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00134833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000148 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.