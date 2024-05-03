Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.
Regency Centers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 124.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.
Regency Centers Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,370. Regency Centers has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Regency Centers
Regency Centers Company Profile
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Regency Centers
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.