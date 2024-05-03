Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 124.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Regency Centers Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,370. Regency Centers has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

