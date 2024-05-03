Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REG

Regency Centers Trading Down 2.2 %

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.71. 346,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.