Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Regional Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years. Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regional Management to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Shares of RM stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.45. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 41.16 and a current ratio of 41.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.69. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $290,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 486,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,875,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

