Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Meridian Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Meridian in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Meridian’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.68 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 6.75%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRBK. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Meridian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Meridian from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of MRBK opened at $8.89 on Friday. Meridian has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meridian by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Meridian during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 782,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 53,990 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Meridian during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Meridian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

