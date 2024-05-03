Research Analysts Set Expectations for Axos Financial, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.45. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Axos Financial stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.01. 17,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 441.5% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.