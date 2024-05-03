Research Analysts Set Expectations for Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the casino operator will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $63.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,043 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,849,000 after purchasing an additional 680,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,814,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $507,426,000 after purchasing an additional 600,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $266,538,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,356,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $263,602,000 after buying an additional 633,028 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

