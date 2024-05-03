Research Analysts Set Expectations for New Gold Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for New Gold in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

New Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:NGD traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 595,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,690. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.54. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.92.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of C$271.22 million for the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.