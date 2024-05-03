RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,237. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at RGC Resources

In other RGC Resources news, Director Robert B. Johnston acquired 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,207.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,233.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,320 shares of company stock valued at $43,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

