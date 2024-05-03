RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Insider Purchases £99,966.13 in Stock

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) insider Cecilia McAnulty purchased 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,969 ($24.73) per share, with a total value of £99,966.13 ($125,569.82).

RIT Capital Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

RIT Capital Partners stock opened at GBX 2,010 ($25.25) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,792.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,805.02. The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,358.90 and a beta of 0.45. RIT Capital Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 1,696 ($21.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,030 ($25.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62.

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.24) per share. This is an increase from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is currently -2,585.03%.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

