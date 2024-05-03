Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director Bessie Ross Wills Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) Director Bessie Ross Wills bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $15,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.75. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVSB. TheStreet lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.16% of Riverview Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

