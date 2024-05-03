Robert Half Inc. (RHI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on June 14th

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Robert Half has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years.

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $69.58 on Friday. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.19.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

