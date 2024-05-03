Robert W. Baird Boosts Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $34.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $22.84 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $626.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $48,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,870 shares in the company, valued at $785,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $48,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,870 shares in the company, valued at $785,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $88,444.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,466.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,483 shares of company stock worth $1,059,531. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $15,988,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 289,252 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 132,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

