Robert W. Baird Raises Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $70.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.36.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,684,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,597,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,356,000 after acquiring an additional 807,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,550 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

