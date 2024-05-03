Robert W. Baird Trims Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Target Price to $48.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Fox Factory Stock Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $3.50 on Friday, hitting $42.92. 407,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,204. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $37.98 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Further Reading

