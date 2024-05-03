Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,942 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 57,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 39,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.13. 11,763,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,699,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.70 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

