Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,191 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hudson Technologies worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 220,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,455. The stock has a market cap of $418.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 22.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

HDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

