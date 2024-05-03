Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,862 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1,246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBJP traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.32. 1,170,221 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

