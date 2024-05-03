Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.72% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.46. 20,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.87. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology ETF (KGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China IMI Environment 10-40 index. The fund tracks an index of Chinese companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from products and services that benefit the environment. KGRN was launched on Oct 13, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

