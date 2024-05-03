Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.42. 2,795,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,688,305. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.