Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $704,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $55.57. 377,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,286. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

